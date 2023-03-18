Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for March 18, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

High temperatures the last two days have been about 20° below average for the Twin Cities. Gusty northwest winds are not helping it feel much better outside! Winds will get lighter tonight, but there will be enough of a breeze to drop wind chills from -5° to -15° through Sunday morning. While it will be blustery again Sunday, these will be warmer southwest winds. Highs climb into the mid 30s across all of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A weak cold front passes Sunday night, turning winds around to the northeast by Monday. Temperatures stay more or less the same behind the front.

That front stalls out to our south through the middle of the week. There will be a couple waves that ride along the front, bringing us more chances for rain and snow. A mix of rain and snow showers is likely Tuesday morning. Then, as more warm air pushing up from the south, a round of rain is likely Tuesday night in the Twin Cities, with light snow up north. More isolated rain and snow showers are possible Wednesday and Thursday. Snow accumulations are unlikely, but we cannot complete eliminate snow from the forecast next week.