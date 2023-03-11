Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for March 11, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the north Twin Cities metro, central and western Minnesota, as well as most of northwest Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northern Minnesota and far northwest Wisconsin. These continue into early Sunday morning.

A heavier burst of snow is moving through the Twin Cities early this evening. Roads are becoming snow covered quickly. If you are planning on driving anywhere tonight, it is doable, but it will take you longer than normal. The light to steady snow pushes north and east of the metro overnight. Isolated snow showers are possible in southern and western Minnesota, with little to no additional accumulation. The light snow drops south again Sunday afternoon, bringing one final round to the Twin Cities.

Additional snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are possible around the metro in the next 24 hours. Where the snow continues tonight, another 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible through Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures remain chilly Monday and Tuesday, although we do get to see more sun. South winds pick up on Wednesday, sending highs well into the 40s with a few light rain showers possible. The next bigger storm system is Thursday into Friday. Rain changing to snow is possible Thursday, then snow lingering through Friday. It is still too early for specifics, but those are the days to watch next week. The way this winter is going, it would not surprise anyone to see more shovelable snow.