Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for March 4, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of central and northern Minnesota, and northwest Wisconsin from Sunday evening through Monday afternoon.

Clouds are clearing out early tonight, then return by daybreak. Some scattered fog is possible around Minnesota. Expect clouds through Sunday, but most will be dry through midday. Light snow spread from west to east through the afternoon, reaching the Twin Cities by the evening. The forecast gets slightly complicated after that. Central and northern Minnesota will see all snow out of this, but rain will be mixing in across the southern part of the state. A rain/snow mix is possible in the Twin Cities, and that would limit snow totals for some—especially in the south metro. Another round of light snow swings through Monday morning through midday. Again, this will all be snow up north, and some rain could mix in south.

Snow totals will be tough to pin down on the south side of the snow because of rain mixing in. An inch or two is possible in the south metro, 2 to 4 inches is possible from 394 through the north metro. In central and northern Minnesota, through northwest Wisconsin, 4 to 7 inches of snow is possible. One round of widespread snow is likely Sunday evening, then another round Monday morning through the early afternoon.

This is the first of a few snow chances through the next week. Tuesday is the only day in the forecast without at least some chance for snow. Scattered snow showers are possible on Wednesday with light accumulations possible. Thursday and Friday could be another substantial snow for Minnesota and Wisconsin. This is still several days away, so there are no specifics for snow totals and timing. However, you should keep tabs on the forecast over the next few days, particularly if you are going to boys state hockey.