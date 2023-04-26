Rounds of scattered showers and rollercoaster temperatures ahead

Good evening!

Tonight’s low temperatures will be much warmer than last night’s, nearly 20 degrees warmer for most of central and southern MN into western WI. Tonight’s lows are mainly in the upper-40s, with strong southwesterly winds in place, as well as scattered showers (mostly light). Isolated weak storms are possible overnight as well.

Your Thursday forecast is breezy and warmer with highs in the mid-60s. Isolated light Thursday morning showers are possible, but most of the daytime tomorrow remains dry. Scattered showers and isolated storms are more likely late afternoon into Thursday night. Temperatures again take a tumble Friday PM into this weekend, with rain and unseasonable cold likely. A rain/snow mix is possible early Sunday, but then we start to see some major improvements with a warm-up and sunshine on the way next week!!