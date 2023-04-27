Wren forecasts rounds of rain and cooler temperatures on the way

Good evening!

We’re in for a soggy night, with rounds of scattered showers and a few week storms at times now through the weekend. Temperatures tonight are still in the upper-40s and low-50s (so not terribly chilly). However, we won’t warm up much during your Friday forecast. As winds end up out of the northwest as tonight/tomorrow’s system tracks eastward, we end up with temperatures dropping into Friday night. Friday night ends up windy and cold, with lows back into the upper-30s.

While scattered showers stay in the forecast throughout Friday into the weekend, we will get some dry periods as well. Saturday afternoon and evening looks to be soggier than Saturday morning. Sunday we likely have some snow mixed in with our rain in the morning, then transition over to scattered showers.]

If this spring forecast is getting you down, no need to worry! A warm-up and sunshine is on the next week!

Have a wonderful night!