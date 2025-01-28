Returning to the 40s Tuesday afternoon

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for January 28, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Gusty winds are sending temperatures into the 40s across most of Minnesota today. Peak gusts of 35 to 40 mph are likely through sunset. Expect highs in the mid 40s in the Twin Cities, upper 40s to the south, and low 40s in central Minnesota. Most of the high temperatures will be within a few degrees of records.

A cold front briefly cools us into the mid 30s Wednesday. That is still more than 10° above average! I have been talking about the Thursday warmth for several days. A record high is likely in the Twin Cities that afternoon, and it could be our first 50° day of the year.

Most of the snow will melt this week. There is a chance for light snow Saturday afternoon into Sunday. It might be enough to make the ground white again. The pattern shifts back to cold air next week. Highs plummet into the 10s Monday. Winter is far from over.