Reinforced cold before a big swing upwards

Good Thursday to one and all! It’s been a day of clouds for most along and north of 94, and snow showers for those along and south of the Minnesota River. This light snow doesn’t amount to more than an inch or two, particularly across far southwestern Minnesota.

Again, cold remains the main focus as temps take another tumble over the next two days. Highs remain in the single digits Friday and Saturday with lows in the single digits and teens below zero.

By Sunday, a warming trend returns to the picture with 20s for highs, and perhaps 30s for highs by Monday. Some days next week could try to flirt with 40! One system to watch is Monday night into Tuesday. That could bring some light rain and snow showers, but nothing significant is on tap at this time.