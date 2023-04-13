Record warmth today and warm tomorrow, but a weekend cool-down awaits

Good evening! We again saw record warmth today in the metro, with a high of 87°, breaking our previous record of 84°, set back in 2006. The Twin Cities, most of central and southern Minnesota as well as western Wisconsin, are under and elevated fire risk tonight. Outdoor burning is not advised, as any fires that develop could spread rapidly.

A few showers and non-severe storms are possible tonight across the northern third of the state of Minnesota. More widespread shower and storms are likely tomorrow with a cold front tracking west to east. Western Minnesota will see the rain and storms by late morning, but especially by the afternoon. Eastern Minnesota could see a few showers late afternoon, but the bulk of the rain and storms will be Friday evening into Friday night. Behind that front, winds end up out of the northwest, and we build in much cooler air into your weekend forecast. Rain and falling daytime temperatures are likely Saturday, with rain transitioning to a mix and snow overnight Saturday into Sunday. Any snow we wake up to Sunday morning, should melt quickly.

Have a wonderful evening!