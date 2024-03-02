Record warmth returns for the weekend – Chris

This weekend is the start to meteorological spring (the months of March through May), and it’ll feel like it with no doubt! Record high temperatures are in jeopardy through the weekend as highs make it into the 60s and potentially 70s.Partly cloudy skies are expected both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday highs will top out around 61. The old record is 54 set back in 1923. Sunday’s forecast high is 70, and the old record is 65 set back in 1905.A cold front arrives Sunday evening, and this could lead to a developing line of thunderstorms. As of now, my expectation is for storms to develop along and east of the St. Croix River into western Wisconsin.Next week is cooler, but not cold. A few rain or snow showers will be possible on Monday with highs in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday and Wednesday as highs remain in the middle 40s, though 50 is possible on Wednesday. Clouds could increase by Thursday ahead of the next system to watch with a chance of rain showers and a few snow flakes.

Enjoy this WARM weekend!– Meteorologist Chris Reece