Record warmth possible tomorrow, keeping an eye on flooding threat this week

Good evening!

Today was the first day this year that our highs reached into the 80s for the metro! Lows tonight are in the low-60s for the Twin Cities, which is nearly 25 degrees above our average lows, and this will set the stage for a very unseasonably toasty Wednesday forecast. Highs tomorrow reach about 84° for the metro, and our record high for April 12th is 83°, set back in 1931. Your Wednesday forecast stays dry.

Temperatures stay warm Thursday, and even into Friday, but we do bring back the chance for sctd. showers and storms across northern Minnesota Thursday PM and night. Sctd. showers and storms are possible for the eastern MN Friday PM, but especially Friday night.

Area rivers and waterways will continue to rise into this week, with significant snowpack melt continuing across northern MN and northern WI. Areal Flood Advisory across northeaster MN into NW WI, as well as River Flood Watch and warnings are in place. So if you live in a flood prone area, you’ll want to stay up to date with those flooding headlines!

Enjoy this warmth before our weekend cool-down!