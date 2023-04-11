Record warmth likely in the Twin Cities Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for April 11, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Twin Cities reached 80° for the first time in 2023, and four weeks earlier than average! The downright hot weather—by April standards—continues through the middle of the week. A record high is likely on Wednesday, as the metro climbs into the low and mid 80s. The current record high for the Twin Cities is 83°, set in 1931. There is another day in the low 80s on Thursday, and temperatures likely stay in the upper 70s for one more day Friday.

Rapid snow melt is causing local rivers to rise. There are river Flood Watches and Warnings out across Minnesota and Wisconsin. If you live in a river community, monitor water levels closely through the second half of the week.

Rain starts to move into western Minnesota on Friday. It becomes widespread Friday night through Saturday morning in the Twin Cities. Some isolated showers are possible Saturday afternoon, but it will be sharply colder. Highs likely stay in the mid 40s Saturday and Sunday. There is still a chance for some snow to mix in with the rain Saturday night into early Sunday. Depending on how long that low hangs over the Great Lakes, there could be one more chance of a rain/snow mix on Monday.