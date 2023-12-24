Record Warmth for Christmas Eve with Rain both Today and Christmas Day. Blizzard Conditions from Dakotas south into Nebraska and northern Kansas.

People should Monitor updated Weather Forecast this Weekend for potential of Winter Weather Impacts Today through Wednesday as Dangerous Weather Conditions will develop with Ice, Heavy Snow and Blizzard Conditions this afternoon along a line from Grand Forks, North Dakota south to Sioux Falls, South Dakota and Omaha, Nebraska and points west across the Dakotas, Nebraska and northwest Kansas.

The worst Winter Driving Conditions Today and Monday will be along I-29 from Canada to Omaha, I-94 from Fargo to Bismarck, I-90 from Sioux Falls to Rapid City and I-80 from Omaha to Wyoming border.

Twin Cities will see 1″ to 2″ of Rain which may lead to some Spot Flooding. Patchy Dense Fog will also limit visibility especially in northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

TODAY: ( Christmas Day )

Cloudy with Gusty Winds and Periods of Rain along with Fog. Chance for Rain is 100%.

HIGH: 46 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 15 to 25 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Fog, Rain and even some Thunder. Chance for Rain is 100%.

LOW: 39 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy with Gusty Winds and Periods of Rain along with Fog. Chance for Rain is 100%.

HIGH: 42 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: ( FULL MOON )

LOW: 33 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……………….38 / 28 Cloudy with Rain/Snow Mix mainly in the afternoon. Chance for Rain/Snow Mix is 80%.

THURSDAY……………………36 / 20 Sunny & Colder.

FRIDAY…………………………35 / 22 Mainly Sunny.

SATURDAY…………………….32 / 22 Partly Cloudy.

SUNDAY..(New Year’s Eve)….

The average low and high for the extended period is 12 and 26 degrees.

Metro Area Climate Data for Today.

Average High….26

Average Low…..12

Record High……51 set in 1922

Record Low……-39 Below set in 1879

Sunrise:…..……7:49 a.m.

Sunset:………..4:36 p.m.

JONATHAN YUHAS