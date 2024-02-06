Record Highs Today thru Thursday then T-Storms followed by Light Snow Friday afternoon along with Colder temps this Weekend.

Breezy and Mild for February Today, Wednesday and Thursday in the Twin Cities with expected high Today near 52 degrees ( Record High 51 set in 1925 ) then 53 degrees Wednesday ( Record High 53 set in 1987 ) and 53 degrees Thursday ( Record High 50 set in 2002 ). Skies this afternoon in Twin Cities will bring Mix of Clouds and Sun along with Breezy Conditions with Winds from 10 to 20 mph.

Winds will be Gusty and Mild from the South at 10 to 20 mph Today through Thursday and may Gust up to 25 mph at times. Winds will shift to the West-Northwest on Friday and bring Colder temperatures in the 30s Friday through Sunday.

Scattered Rain Showers and T-Storms Wednesday evening into Thursday evening then Rain Mixing with Snow Friday and tapering off as Snow Saturday morning with Snow Accumulations of a Coating to 1″. Higher Snow Amounts possible Friday into Saturday in northern Minnesota especially along a line from Detroit Lakes to Brainerd to Duluth and points north.

TODAY:

Cloud and Sun Mix, Breezy and Mild.

HIGH: 52 Degrees. ( Record High 51 set in 1925 ).

Wind: South at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mainly Cloudy and Breezy.

LOW: 37 Degrees.

Wind: South at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Mild with Scattered Rain Showers and embedded T-Storms possible after 4 p.m. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers and embedded T-Storms is 60%.

HIGH: 53 Degrees. ( Record High 53 set in 1987 ).

Wind: Southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 43 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY…………..53 / 35 Mainly Cloudy & Windy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 90%. ( Record High 50 in 2002 )

FRIDAY……………….35 /27 Cloudy, Windy & Colder with Scattered Light Rain/Snow Showers. Chance for Scattered Light Rain/Snow Showers is 90%.

SATURDAY…………..32 / 22 AM Clouds & Light Snow ( 1″ or Less Accumulations ) otherwise Windy with Mostly Cloudy Skies in the afternoon. Chance for AM Light Snow is 60%.

SUNDAY………………34 / 20 AM Light Snow & Clouds then Partly Cloudy.

MONDAY……………..37 / 23 Partly Cloudy with Light Winds.

The average low and high for the extended period is 11 and 27 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS