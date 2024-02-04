Record Highs Possible this Week along with Rain/Thunder then Colder next Weekend.

Upcoming Week will be Well Above Average with Record Highs in the 50s possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Storm System will bring Rain Showers Wednesday afternoon and evening then Rain likely with embedded T-Storms on Thursday. Turning Colder on Friday with Light Rain Mixed with Light Snow – at this point any Accumulating Snow will be over northern Minnesota.

It will be Windy Tuesday with Southeast Winds at 10-20 mph then South at 10 to 20 mph on Wednesday and South at 10 to 20 mph on Thursday. Friday Winds will remain Gusty from West at 15 to 25 mph and be Colder too then Lighter Winds Saturday.

The upcoming Weekend will bring Mild Conditions with Light Rain Sprinkles possible on Saturday. Next Week ( Feb. 5 to Feb. 7 ) looks to continue Mild with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees ( average is mid 20s ) and Spotty Rain Showers Tuesday and Wednesday. The upcoming Weekend ( Feb. 16 to Feb. 18 ) will bring Colder high temperatures in 20s and 30s.

TODAY:

Mainly Sunny and Mild.

HIGH: 44 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 29 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds

MONDAY:

Patchy Morning Fog otherwise Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

HIGH: 45 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 30 Degrees.

______________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………..51 / 37 Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Mild. ( Record High 51 in 1925 )

WEDNESDAY……….52 / 43 Partly Cloudy & Breezy with Spotty Rain Showers in the late Afternoon & Evening. Chance for Spotty Rain Showers in the late Afternoon & Evening is 30%. ( Record High 53 in 1987 )

THURSDAY…………..53 / 35 Mainly Cloudy & Windy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 80%. ( Record High 50 in 2002 )

FRIDAY…………………35 /27 Cloudy, Windy & Colder with Scattered Light Rain/Snow Showers. Chance for Scattered Light Rain/Snow Showers is 50%.

SATURDAY…………..34 / 20 AM Clouds then Partly Cloudy with Lighter Winds.

The average low and high for the extended period is 10 and 26 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS