Record highs likely through the middle of the week

Here’s your Monday evening forecast for February 5, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Wren Clair.

Good evening! High temperatures today were back into the upper-40s, with a high of 49° for the Twin Cities, just two degrees shy of our record high for today. Tonight, we again have the chance for patchy fog, and it could be locally dense. Tomorrow we should see some peaks of sunshine, but we end up with mostly cloudy skies late Tuesday. High temperatures tomorrow make a run for 52°, which means we could break record highs by a degree or two tomorrow.

High temperatures stay in the low-50s Wednesday, with breezier winds and mostly cloudy skies. Rain returns Wednesday evening, and especially Wednesday night through Thursday. Winds stay breezy Thursday with cloudy skies, and temperatures Thursday are in the mid to low-50s. A few thunderstorms are possible Thursday. Record highs are possible Wednesday as well as Thursday.

Friday, we start to cool down (to still above average temperatures), with falling daytime temperatures and a rain/snow mix changing over to predominantly light Friday PM snowfall. Saturday, we have the chance for scattered snow showers as well. Cooler air builds in on the backside of our mid-week storms system, but highs over the weekend in the mid-30s are still near ten degrees above average.



