Record Highs in 50s Today in Twin Cities

Today will be the Warmest Day this Week in the Twin Cities with Record High of 54 degrees expected ( Record High Wednesday January 31 is 46 degrees in 2009 ). All Time January Record High in Twin Cities is 58 degrees set January 25, 1944.

Ground Hog Day is Friday and folklore is Shadow 6 more weeks of Winter and No Shadow early Spring.

The upcoming Weekend will bring Breezy Conditions with Light Rain Showers possible on Saturday but nothing Heavy or Long Lasting. Next Week ( Feb. 5 to Feb. 9 ) looks to continue Mild with highs in the 40s ( average is mid 20s ).

TODAY:

Morning Patchy Fog otherwise Mostly Sunny and Warm.

HIGH: 54 Degrees. ( Record High 46 degrees set in 2009 )

Wind: West-Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 34 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

THURSDAY:

Mainly Sunny.

HIGH: 47 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 34 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY.(Groundhog Day)…40 / 35 Sunny in the AM then Cloudy & Breezy in the PM.

SATURDAY……………………..….43 / 35 Cloudy & Breezy with Light Rain Showers possible – Chance for Light Rain Showers is 30%.

SUNDAY………………………..…..45 / 29 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

MONDAY……………………….….40 / 30 Partly Cloudy with Light Winds.

TUESDAY……………………………44 / 31 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 9 and 25 degrees.

Metro Area Climate Data for Today.

Average High….24

Average Low……9

Record High……46 set in 2009

Record Low……-27 Below set in 1887

Sunrise:…..……7:34 a.m.

Sunset:………..5:19 p.m.

JONATHAN YUHAS