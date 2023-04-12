Record heat today, likely record heat tomorrow, and some weekend snow..

Good evening! We saw record breaking warmth with our new record high temperature of 88° for the metro, breaking our previous record of 83° (a long-standing record set back in 1931). We also broke our previous record high low temperature, as our low this morning was at 63°. Tonight is mild and breezy with lows in the low-60s. Tomorrow we make another run for record breaking warmth, with highs near 85° (and our record high is 84°, 2006).

Tomorrow is breezy, and relative humidity is low. The Twin Cities is under a Fire Watch from noon-8 PM Thursday, with Red Flag Warnings across southern and southeastern Minnesota. Outdoor burning is strongly not advised as any fire that start could spread rapidly.

Thursday we could see a few scattered showers and storm across the northern third of the state of Minnesota, and that’s more likely by the afternoon into night. Friday is still mild with highs in the upper-70s, but we do have the chance for more widespread rain and storms first across western MN Friday afternoon. Showers and storms reach eastern MN by late afternoon, but more so Friday night. Behind this front, temperatures cool-down dramatically by the weekend. Rain is likely Saturday, transitioning to a mix and snow overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Have a wonderful night!

~Wren