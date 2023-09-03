Record Heat Today and Labor Day then Strong T-Storms possible Tuesday followed by Cooler Temperatures Wednesday.

Hot Labor Day Weekend with Forecasted Record Heat Sunday (Rec. high 97 in 1925) & Labor Day Monday (Rec. high 98 in 1925).

The All Time Record High for Twin Cities for September is 104 degrees set September 10, 1931. If Duluth hits 96 degrees this afternoon as forecasted it would break the all time September high of 95 degrees set September 7, 1976. The All Time September Record High for the state of Minnesota is 111 September 11, 1931 in Beardsley, MN ( western Minnesota near North Dakota/South Dakota border ).

Isolated T-Storms are possible this evening along a line from Duluth to Grand Forks,ND and points north to Canada.

Hot Statewide again Labor Day Monday with Scattered T-Storms and some could be Severe with Hail and Damaging Winds by Monday evening along a line from International Falls to Marshall and points west into the eastern Dakotas.

Scattered T-Storms Tuesday like Tuesday evening in the Twin Cities and some could be Severe with Hail and Damaging Winds. Scattered Showers and Cooler Wednesday with highs in the 70s.

TODAY: HEAT ADVISORY FOR HOT TEMPS AROUND 100 DEGREES

Hazy Sunshine, Hot, Humid and Breezy.

HIGH: 100 Degrees. ( Heat Index 102 degrees )

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear, Breezy, Muggy and Warm.

LOW: 76 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

LABOR DAY MONDAY: HEAT ADVISORY FOR HOT TEMPS AROUND 100 DEGREES

Sunny, Hazy, Hot, Muggy and Breezy.

HIGH: 98 Degrees. ( Heat Index 100 degrees )

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 76 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY…………………….93 / 70 Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms in the late afternoon & evening & some could be Severe with Hail & Damaging Winds. Chance for Scattered T-Storms in the late afternoon & evening is 70%.

WEDNESDAY………………74 / 60 Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Scattered Showers & T-Storms is 70%.

THURSDAY…………………72 / 59 Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool.

FRIDAY……………………….76 / 58 Partly Cloudy.

SATURDAY…………….……78 / 58 Mostly Sunny.

The average low and high for the extended period is 59 and 77 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS