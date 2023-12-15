Rainy with Areas of Fog this afternoon through Saturday morning.

Cloudy Today with Periods of Rain this afternoon through Noon Saturday with an average of about .25″ of Rain in the Twin Cities area. Rain will change to Snow along a line from Redwood Falls to St.Cloud to Duluth and points north including Alexandria, Brainerd and Hibbing – those areas could see 1″ to 3″ of Snow overnight. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees from the Twin Cities and south overnight and 30s in western, central and northern Minnesota.

Areas of Dense Fog will likely develop over the Twin Cities and rest of southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin this evening and into Saturday morning. Drying Conditions Saturday afternoon and Dry Conditions expected all across Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa on Sunday.

TODAY:

Cloudy with Periods of Rain and Areas of Fog. Chance for Rain is 100%.

HIGH: 43 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Periods of Rain and Areas of Fog. Chance for Rain is 100%.

LOW: 40 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Cloudy with Periods of Rain until Noon – Areas of Fog in the morning. Cloudy in the afternoon. Chance for Rain until Noon is 100%.

HIGH: 41 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 34 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SUNDAY……………..40 / 24 AM Patchy Fog otherwise Partly Cloudy.

MONDAY……………32 / 18 Partly Cloudy & Colder.

TUESDAY…………….39 / 27 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

WEDNESDAY……….40 / 29 Cloud & Sun Mix.

THURSDAY………….40 / 31 Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 15 and 29 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS