Rainy Sunday into Monday morning then Sunny and nice Tuesday.

Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Rain will mostly be in the south side of the Twin Cities this morning south of I-94 then remaining Cloudy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms this afternoon becoming more widespread with Heavier Rain after 8pm.  Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds and Large Hail are possible this afternoon along a line from Redwood Falls to Albert Lea and points south into Iowa.

Monday will bring a Wet Rush Hour in the morning then Clearing Skies in the afternoon.  Tuesday will be Nice with Breezy Conditions, Sunshine and highs around 80 degrees.  Warmer and more Humid on Wednesday with Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds possible.  Warmer and more Humid on Friday with highs in the upper 80s. 

Rainfall amounts Today, Tonight and into Monday morning will average 1” in many areas around the Twin Cities with +2” possible in areas from east of downtown St.Paul into western Wisconsin.   

TODAY: 

Cloudy  with  Scattered  Showers  and  T-Storms  especially  in  the  afternoon.  Chance  for  Showers  and  T-Storms  is  100%.

HIGH:  70  Degrees. 

Wind:  South  at  5  to  10  mph. 

TONIGHT: 

Clouds  and  Fog  with  Periods  of  Rain  and  T-Storms.  Heavy  Rainfall  possible  in  spots  especially  east  of  downtown  St.Paul  and  into  western  Wisconsin.   

LOW:   61  Degrees.

Wind:  Northeast  at  5  to  10  mph.    

MONDAY:

Cloudy  with  Showers  possible  before  10  a.m.  then  Partly  Cloudy  and  Breezy  in  the  afternoon.  Chance  for  Showers  before  10  a.m.  is  20%. 

HIGH:  73   Degrees.  

Wind:  North  at  10  to  15  mph. 

MONDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   58  Degrees.  

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………….…80 / 62  Sunny & Breezy.  

WEDNESDAY…………….84 / 65  Partly Cloudy & Humid with Evening T-Storms & some of the Storms could be Strong to Severe with Damaging Winds. Chance for T-Storms in the evening is 70%.  

THURSDAY………………..80 / 63  AM Clouds & Spotty Showers then Partly Cloudy to Sunny in the afternoon.  Chance for AM Spotty Showers is 30%.

FRIDAY………………………88 / 70  Hazy Sunshine, Warm, Breezy & Humid.

SATURDAY…………………88 / 68  Hazy Sunshine with T-Storms possible in the evening.  Chance for evening T-Storms is 30%.  

The average low and high for the extended period is 63 and 81

