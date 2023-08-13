Rainy Sunday into Monday morning then Sunny and nice Tuesday.

Rain will mostly be in the south side of the Twin Cities this morning south of I-94 then remaining Cloudy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms this afternoon becoming more widespread with Heavier Rain after 8pm. Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds and Large Hail are possible this afternoon along a line from Redwood Falls to Albert Lea and points south into Iowa.

Monday will bring a Wet Rush Hour in the morning then Clearing Skies in the afternoon. Tuesday will be Nice with Breezy Conditions, Sunshine and highs around 80 degrees. Warmer and more Humid on Wednesday with Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds possible. Warmer and more Humid on Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

Rainfall amounts Today, Tonight and into Monday morning will average 1” in many areas around the Twin Cities with +2” possible in areas from east of downtown St.Paul into western Wisconsin.

TODAY:

Cloudy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms especially in the afternoon. Chance for Showers and T-Storms is 100%.

HIGH: 70 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clouds and Fog with Periods of Rain and T-Storms. Heavy Rainfall possible in spots especially east of downtown St.Paul and into western Wisconsin.

LOW: 61 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloudy with Showers possible before 10 a.m. then Partly Cloudy and Breezy in the afternoon. Chance for Showers before 10 a.m. is 20%.

HIGH: 73 Degrees.

Wind: North at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 58 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………….…80 / 62 Sunny & Breezy.

WEDNESDAY…………….84 / 65 Partly Cloudy & Humid with Evening T-Storms & some of the Storms could be Strong to Severe with Damaging Winds. Chance for T-Storms in the evening is 70%.

THURSDAY………………..80 / 63 AM Clouds & Spotty Showers then Partly Cloudy to Sunny in the afternoon. Chance for AM Spotty Showers is 30%.

FRIDAY………………………88 / 70 Hazy Sunshine, Warm, Breezy & Humid.

SATURDAY…………………88 / 68 Hazy Sunshine with T-Storms possible in the evening. Chance for evening T-Storms is 30%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 63 and 81

JONATHAN YUHAS