Rainy Saturday morning then Mild Weekend Temps followed by Light Dusting of Snow Monday with Colder Winds and Temps. Mild Conditions return Tuesday through Friday.

1”-2” of Snow Accumulation this morning along a line from Redwood Falls to St.Cloud, Brainerd & Duluth areas. Twin Cities is just seeing Rain which will end by 2pm with temps in low 40s this afternoon.

Quick Hit of Light Snow (Dusting) early Monday morning along with Colder Gusty Northwest Winds at 15 to 30 mph which will create Wind-Chills in the Twin Cities around 10 degrees Monday morning. Highs Monday in the mid 20s with afternoon Wind-Chills around 15 degrees. Mild Weather returns Tuesday.

TODAY:

Cloudy with Periods of Rain until 2 p.m. – Areas of Fog with Cloudy Skies in the afternoon. Chance for Rain until 2 p.m. is 100%.

HIGH: 41 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 34 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Cloudy in the Morning then Partly Cloudy and Breezy in the afternoon.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 20 Degrees. ( Dusting of Light Snow – Gusty Colder Winds )

Wind-Chills by Monday morning around 10 degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

MONDAY……………24 / 18 Early AM Light Snow otherwise Partly Cloudy, Windy & Colder. Chance for Early AM LIght Snow is 70%.

TUESDAY…………….39 / 27 Sunny to Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

WEDNESDAY……….40 / 28 Cloud & Sun Mix.

THURSDAY………….43 / 30 Partly Cloudy & Mild.

FRIDAY…………………42 / 31 Partly Clouudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 15 and 28 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS