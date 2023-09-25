Rainy Monday into AM Tuesday then Sunshine and 70s by Thursday and Friday and +80 degrees by the Weekend.

Many Areas of Twin Cities and surrounding areas with-in 70 miles of Twin Cities picked up on average about 2” to 3” of Rain and even some 4” to 6” Rainfall amounts as estimated by Radar since this past Saturday.

More Rain will fall this afternoon into this evening and into Tuesday morning with Heaviest +1” Rain amounts in western Wisconsin and areas east of downtown Minneapolis across the east Metro.

Patchy Dense Fog will form Tonight and into Tuesday morning then again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Warmer temperatures mid-week into the upcoming weekend with 70s Thursday and Friday then 80s for the weekend with increasing Humidity too.

Fall Colors will start to really show up in northern Minnesota this upcoming Week with Peak Conditions expected near the US/Canadian border by the last Week of September. Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area between October 10 and 12th.

TODAY:

Mainly Cloudy with Scattered Showers and T-Storms especially after 3 p.m. Chance for Showers and T-Storms is 100%.

HIGH: 65 Degrees.

Wind: East-Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clouds and Areas of Fog with Rain and Thunder. Chance for Rain and Thunder is 100%.

LOW: 60 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy and Breezy with Spotty Showers in the morning then Decreasing Clouds in the afternoon. Chance for Spotty Showers in the morning is 90%.

HIGH: 66 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 56 Degrees. ( Patchy Fog )

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……….68 / 57 AM Fog & Clouds then Slow afternoon Clearing.

THURSDAY…………..72 / 57 Partly Cloudy.

FRIDAY………………..77 / 60 Partly Cloudy & Warmer.

SATURDAY……………80 / 62 Sunny, Breezy & Warm.

SUNDAY……………….82 / 64 Sunny & Warm.

The average low and high for the extended period is 50 and 69 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS