Rainy Monday into AM Tuesday then Sunshine and 70s by Thursday and Friday and +80 degrees by the Weekend.

By KSTP
Jonathan Yuhas
Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas

Many Areas of Twin Cities and surrounding areas with-in 70 miles of Twin Cities picked up on average about 2” to 3” of Rain and even some 4” to 6” Rainfall amounts as estimated by Radar since this past Saturday. 

More Rain will fall this afternoon into this evening and into Tuesday morning with Heaviest +1” Rain amounts in western Wisconsin and areas east of downtown Minneapolis across the east Metro. 

Patchy Dense Fog will form Tonight and into Tuesday morning then again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. 

Warmer temperatures mid-week into the upcoming weekend with 70s Thursday and Friday then 80s for the weekend with increasing Humidity too. 

Fall Colors will start to really show up in northern Minnesota this upcoming Week with Peak Conditions expected near the US/Canadian border by the last Week of September.  Fall Colors should Peak in Twin Cities area between October 10 and 12th

TODAY: 

Mainly  Cloudy  with  Scattered  Showers  and  T-Storms  especially  after  3  p.m.  Chance  for  Showers  and  T-Storms  is  100%.

HIGH:  65  Degrees.

Wind:  East-Southeast  at  5  to  15  mph.

TONIGHT: 

Clouds  and  Areas  of  Fog  with  Rain  and  Thunder.  Chance  for  Rain  and  Thunder  is  100%.

LOW:   60  Degrees.

Wind:  Light  Winds.   

TUESDAY:  

Cloudy  and  Breezy  with  Spotty  Showers  in  the  morning  then  Decreasing  Clouds  in  the  afternoon.  Chance  for  Spotty  Showers  in  the  morning  is  90%.

HIGH:  66  Degrees.

Wind:  East-Northeast  at  5  to  15  mph.

TUESDAY  NIGHT:  

LOW:   56  Degrees.  ( Patchy Fog )

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN  CITIES  METRO  OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……….68 / 57  AM Fog & Clouds then Slow afternoon Clearing.

THURSDAY…………..72 / 57  Partly Cloudy.

FRIDAY………………..77 / 60  Partly Cloudy & Warmer.

SATURDAY……………80 / 62  Sunny, Breezy & Warm.

SUNDAY……………….82 / 64  Sunny & Warm.

The average low and high for the extended period is 50 and 69 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS