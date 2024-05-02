Rainy Cool Thursday then Sunny Warmer Friday.

Widespread Rain with some Thunder can be expected in the Twin Cities until 2 p.m. then Rain will be Lighter and then diminishing in coverage of the Twin Cities area and eventually end as Sprinkles this evening. Skies will Clear after 12 a.m. Friday and areas of Patchy Fog developing through Sunrise ( 5:59 a.m. ) Friday.

Clouds and Rain will hold highs this afternoon down in the low 50s with East-Northeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures Tonight with Light Winds will be in the mid 40s by 7 a.m. Friday.

Patchy Fog Friday morning otherwise Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Warmer with highs near 70 degrees and Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Cloudy Friday night with Scattered Rain Showers developing after 1 a.m. Saturday and ending around Noon Saturday.

Cloudy with Scattered Showers Saturday morning then becoming Partly Cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s Sunny and Warmer on Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

Breezy on Monday with Partly Cloudy Skies and T-Storms possible late Monday evening. Highs Monday in the mid 70s with Breezy South Winds. Turning more Humid on Tuesday with Scattered T-Storms and some could be Severe with highs in the mid 70s.

JONATHAN YUHAS