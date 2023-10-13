Rain, wind continue Friday evening with a drier weekend ahead

Here’s your Friday night forecast for October 13, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Light to steady rain will continue in the Twin Cities, central Minnesota, and northwest Wisconsin Friday evening. Gradually, the rain will get lighter overnight, and push south after midnight. Rain totals around the Twin Cities metro should range from 1.5” to 2.5” in the north and east metro, and 2.5” to 3.5” in the south and west metro. Wind gusts could still reach 25 to 35 mph overnight.

Saturday will still be cloudy across most of Minnesota and Wisconsin. If you were hoping to catch a glimpse of the partial eclipse around midday, you will be out of luck. It will not be completely dry either. On and off light drizzle is possible, mainly from the Twin Cities to the south and east. This should not be enough rain to keep you inside after a very wet Wednesday and Thursday! The sun finally returns on Sunday afternoon, although high temperatures stay in the mid 50s.

The average highs in the upcoming week are in the upper 50s in the Twin Cities. Expect near to above average temperatures through the next several days, with highs around 60° possible Tuesday and Wednesday. The next chances for rain are on Wednesday and Thursday, but these will only be scattered light rain showers.