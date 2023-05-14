Rain Today until Noon then Slow Clearing.

Heavy Rain from last Thursday morning and then again Saturday night into this Sunday morning ( total rainfall in this area of south-central MN the past 4 days is between 2” to 7” of Rain) which has caused a dramatic spike on the Cottonwood River at New Ulm and Minnesota River New Ulm to Mankato. Flooding is likely on Minnesota River in St.Peter, Henderson, Le Sueur, Jordan and Chaska tonight through Monday and until further notice.

Rain will fall in the Twin Cities this Sunday until Noon then slow clearing from north to south during the afternoon so by 3pm the downtown areas should become Partly Cloudy and after 5pm Partly Cloudy Skies in the suburbs south of the Minnesota River.

Upcoming Week will be Dry and Warmer until Thursday when Rain and T-Storms look likely over much of Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Cool and Windy on Friday then Warmer and Dry going into next weekend ( May 20/21 ).

TODAY:

Cloudy with Rain until Noon then Partly Cloudy after 3 p.m. Chance for Rain before Noon is 100%.

HIGH: 68 Degrees.

Wind: East-Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear Skies with Patchy Fog.

LOW: 50 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

MONDAY:

Sunny and Warmer.

HIGH: 73 Degrees.

Wind: West at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 56 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

TUESDAY……………………76 / 56 Sunny & Breezy.

WEDNESDAY………………74 / 58 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

THURSDAY………………….65 / 49 Cloudy with Rain & T-Storms. Chance for Rain & T-Storms is 90%.

FRIDAY……………………..…64 / 47 AM Clouds then Partly Cloudy, Cool & Windy.

SATURDAY………………..…73 / 56 Sunny & Warmer.

JONATHAN YUHAS