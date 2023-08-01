Rain, storms possible from the Twin Cities to the north Tuesday evening

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for August 1, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

If you have National Night Out plans in the Twin Cities metro, you could have a little rain moving in this evening. Cities in the north and east metro have the best chances of seeing rain after 5:00 PM. More isolated storms could develop before sunset. In northern and western Minnesota, scattered storms are more likely, and some could be severe. There is a Severe T-Storm Watch in effect for northwest Minnesota until midnight. Cities north of Morris and west of Bemidji could see storms that have large hail, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes.

These storms are developing along a very weak front. That front will drop south tonight through Wednesday, bringing the chances for isolated storms closer to the Twin Cities, and bringing humidity up in the metro. Any storm that develops tomorrow afternoon and evening could have large hail and gusty winds, however, these will be isolated. Not everyone sees rain Wednesday. Humidity drops Thursday afternoon into Friday. Storms become more widespread again late in the day Saturday through Sunday. The weekend rain chances keep temperatures closer to 80° Saturday and Sunday.