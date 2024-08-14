Rain, storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for August 14, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The clouds have arrived in the Twin Cities, and the rain will get here Wednesday night. If you are going to be out this evening in the metro, a few sprinkles are possible. There is a better chance for steady rain around Brainerd and Alexandria. Overnight, rain and storms become more widespread across the southern half of the state. Severe weather is unlikely, but some cracks of thunder and downpours are expected. That rain moves out during the morning drive, and more isolated storms develop Thursday afternoon and evening. Rain totals likely range from 0.50” to 1.0” for most with locally higher amounts possible.

Temperatures dip with the clouds and rain. Highs Thursday drop into the mid and upper 70s, then fall into the low and mid 70s Friday. Even though there are more showers likely on Friday, they would not keep you inside too long. By the weekend, we return to another stretch of dry, seasonable weather with highs in the low 80s. I will be watching the potential for Canadian wildfire smoke to move across the state later this week as that low spins across the Great Lakes. If you have respiratory concerns, keep a close eye on air quality Friday and Saturday.