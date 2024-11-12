Rain slowly moves east tonight, Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for November 12, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Winds are picking up again as the next wave of low pressure moves into the Plains. Southeast gusts over 30 mph are possible through Tuesday afternoon. While highs return to the upper 40s, those winds will make it feel cooler.

The wind is also pulling in dry air from the east. That will keep the incoming rain out of the Twin Cities through Wednesday morning. Central and western Minnesota will be soggy Wednesday, with rain totals over 0.50” possible. Scattered showers begin in the metro in the afternoon, and totals stay closer to 0.10” to 0.20”.

Rain chances keep going down through the second half of the week. Temperatures are heading in the opposite direction, returning to the 50s for several days. We are only 43 days away from Christmas, so I would recommend getting lights up this weekend. The pattern shifts wetter and cooler next week.