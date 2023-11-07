Rain Showers Today and Tonight then Warmer Day with Sun Wednesday afternoon.

Cloudy Skies Today in the Twin Cities with Rain Showers after 3 p.m. and becoming more Widespread after 8pm with even some Thunder in areas southeast of the Twin Cities overnight. Rain Showers will taper off to Sprinkles around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Warmer Wednesday afternoon with highs in the Twin Cities in the low 50s then Cooler with +35 mph Wind Gusts on Thursday. Chilly both Friday and Saturday with morning Flurries possible. Few Sprinkles with Clouds Sunday morning then Partly Cloudy and Mild in the afternoon with highs around 50 degrees.

Warmer than average temperatures continue into early next week with highs in the 55 to 60 range Monday November 13 and Tuesday November 14.

TODAY:

Mainly Cloudy with Rain Showers after 3 p.m. Chance for Rain Showers after 3 p.m. is 80%.

HIGH: 46 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy with Lighter Winds.

LOW: 41 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Morning Clouds and Sprinkles then Cloud and Sun Mix and Breezy in the afternoon.

HIGH: 52 Degrees.

Wind: West at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 34 Degrees.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

THURSDAY…………….47 / 30 Partly Cloudy & Windy with +35 mph Wind Gusts.

FRIDAY…………………..42 / 30 Cloudy with AM Flurries.

SATURDAY……………..43 / 33 Cloud & Sun Mix with AM Snow Flurries.

SUNDAY…………………50 / 35 AM Clouds & Sprinkles then Partly Cloudy in the afternoon.

MONDAY……………….55 / 39 Sunny, Warmer & Breezy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 32 and 46 degrees.

Jonathan Yuhas KSTP TV