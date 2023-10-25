Rain tonight and tomorrow, falling Friday temperatures and snow on the way

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for October 25, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Wren Clair.

Good evening! I hope you were able to get outside today with our seasonable temperatures and dry skies. Rain returns this evening into the overnight hours, with scattered showers and a few non-severe storms possible overnight throughout Thursday. The scattered showers will be off and on overnight tonight through Friday morning. Most of the Twin Cities could see another 0.5-1.0″ of rainfall, with higher rainfall totals across southern and southeastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

Friday morning’s light scattered rain showers taper off and while much of Friday is dry, it doesn’t look to be a very pleasant forecast. Temperatures behind a strong cold front will fall throughout the day Friday. So we’re likely in in the low-40s Friday morning with 30s by the afternoon. Friday will also be a windy day, so you can get away with a winter coat.

Scattered snow showers are likely Up North Friday, with snow for central and southern MN Saturday. I can’t rule out some minor accumulation Saturday for the Twin Cities, but whatever accumulates will melt pretty quickly (and not stick around into next week). Temperatures Saturday into next week stay cold, with highs in the mid-30s most days.

Plan on a cold Halloween forecast, with even a few light scattered snow showers possible.

Have a wonderful night!

Wren