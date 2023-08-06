Rain, humidity clears out of Minnesota Sunday night

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for August 6, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Parts of southern and western Minnesota picked up another 1 to 2 inches of rain Sunday. In the Twin Cities, places near 694 and 494 got about 0.25” to 0.50” of rain through the day. If you are in the far north or northeast metro, chances are you stayed dry. There are still some isolated light rain showers that will move across the Twin Cities through the evening. Along a cold front in central and western Minnesota, there are a few more storms with embedded downpours. All the rain comes to an end overnight, and north winds push in more comfortable air for the start of the work week.

Temperatures have started to trend a little warmer through the upcoming week, with most highs staying near average in the low to mid 80s. A cold front pushes into northern Minnesota Tuesday, and that could set off a few storms. As that front drags south and east Wednesday, it gets weaker, but it could still cause a few showers or storms closer to the Twin Cities. The better chance for widespread rain this week is Thursday night into Friday. While severe weather chances are low, we do have a shot at a soaking rain across more of Minnesota and Wisconsin.