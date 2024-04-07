Rain has arrived! Chris is timing out how long the showers last

Rain has arrived this morning, and will grow more widespread by midday, then will taper to off and on showers before another slug of moisture arrives overnight. Not only will it be rainy, but winds will gust upwards of 30 miles per hour or so with temperatures in the 40s. Wind chills will be in the 30s for much of the day.

Raw, blustery conditions will stick around into Monday, though it’ll be a touch warmer with highs in the lowers 50s, and that’s just the start of a warming trend.

By mid week, sunshine returns with highs in the low to middle 60s. Though there will be a chance of showers overnight Wednesday and into Thursday.

Happy Sunday and stay dry!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece