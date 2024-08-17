Rain finally moves out, and 80s return

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for August 17, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

There are still a few brief rain showers hanging on Saturday evening. If you are going out in the metro, it could rain for 5 minutes and then move on. After the sun goes down, we begin a few days of dry weather across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The Air Quality Alert continues across northern Minnesota through Sunday. North winds continue to push some wildfire smoke across the region tonight and tomorrow. In the Twin Cities, the sky might be hazy, but air quality impacts are unlikely.

The dry weather continues through Tuesday with highs in the low 80s. There is a small chance for rain Tuesday night into Wednesday, and a few more spotty showers and storms Thursday night into Friday. Humidity goes up through the second half of the week, and temperatures climb for the beginning of the Minnesota State Fair. By next weekend, highs could be around 90°.