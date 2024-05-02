Rain expected to linger through the morning, clouds stick around

Good Thursday morning!

Showers, some heavy, along with cooler weather have returned today.

No severe weather is expected for now, but again some of these morning showers will fall heavily in spots.

The afternoon will be mostly dry today, albeit on the cloudy side.

A few more showers will develop Friday night and early Saturday before partial sunshine return for the end of the week tomorrow and for a good part of the weekend.

Have a great day!

Ken