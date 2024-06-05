Rain ends Tuesday night, then blustery through the middle of the week

Here’s your Tuesday evening forecast for June 4, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The line of storms did produce some wind damage around the Twin Cities metro Tuesday afternoon and evening. There are a few reports of trees down around Blaine and Circle Pines, as well as tree damage in Lake Elmo. Some parts of central and western Minnesota did get another 1-2 inches of rain with these storms. The Twin Cities metro did not see as much rain, with most places getting 0.25 to 0.50 inches. That is enough to keep the grass growing like crazy, but thankfully not enough to cause bigger flooding issues.

Light rain will taper off tonight in the Twin Cities, and clouds clear out across the western half of the state. Gusty west to northwest winds move in Wednesday and Thursday. Expect peak gusts around 40 mph both afternoons. Isolated storms are possible Wednesday afternoon, mainly along and north of I-94. There is an even smaller chance for a passing sprinkle on Thursday. The remainder of the week will be much more comfortable, with highs in the low to mid 70s. More spotty chances for rain are back by the weekend.