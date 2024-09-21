Rain ends Saturday evening, cooler Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for September 21, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

As a cold front moves through Saturday evening, isolated showers and storms are possible from the Twin Cities to the south and east. These will end in the metro by 7:00 PM, and end in western Wisconsin by about 9:00 PM. Some of the storms that develop in Wisconsin could have some large hail and gusty winds. Behind the storms, northwest winds pick up overnight, driving in cooler and drier air for Sunday. Highs drop into the very seasonable upper 60s and low 70s Sunday afternoon.

We are about to start another long stretch of dry and warm weather in Minnesota. After a couple of days in the low to mid 70s to start the new work week, we will be back around 80° by Thursday and Friday. Unless we get a massive, soaking rain next weekend, September will be the first month with below average precipitation in the Twin Cities since February.