Rain ends but remaining Cool this afternoon then Sunny and Warmer Tuesday. Strong T-Storms possible Wednesday followed by a Hot Weekend.

1” to 2” of Rain with some +2” amounts has fallen in the Twin Cities since Sunday afternoon. The heaviest rain and widespread Rain is now over but Spotty Showers will continue to move from northeast over western Wisconsin southwest into Minnesota including the Twin Cities until 3 p.m. then Skies gradually becoming Partly Cloudy after 4 p.m. High temperatures in the Twin Cities area will struggle to climb to 70 degrees making this the Coolest Day since last May 19.

Tuesday will be Sunny and Warmer with highs around 80 degrees then Warmer and more Humid on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s and Strong to Severe T-Storms with Damaging Winds possible in Severe T-Storms from Twin Cities and north into northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

Temperatures will turn Hot along with Increasing Humidity this upcoming Weekend. Temperatures in the 90s with dew point temperatures in the 60s and 70s will produce Heat Index Values near 100 degrees by Sunday and Hot/Humid conditions likely to continue August 21 to August 23.

TODAY:

Cloudy with Spotty Showers until 3 p.m. then Decreasing Clouds with Skies Gradually becoming Partly Cloudy but Cool and Breezy for August. Chance for Spotty Showers until 3 p.m. is 90%.

HIGH: 70 Degrees.

Wind: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Clear and Cooler with Patchy Fog after 12 a.m.

LOW: 56 Degrees.

Wind: Light Winds.

TUESDAY:

Mainly Sunny and Warmer.

HIGH: 80 Degrees.

Wind: West-Southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 62 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY…………….86 / 65 Partly Cloudy & Humid with Evening T-Storms & some of the Storms could be Strong to Severe with Damaging Winds. Chance for T-Storms in the evening is 70%.

THURSDAY………………..78 / 59 Partly Cloudy & Breezy.

FRIDAY………………………84 / 68 Hazy Sunshine, Breezy & Warmer.

SATURDAY…………………88 / 71 Hazy Sunshine & more Humid.

SUNDAY…………………….93 / 74 Hazy Sunshine & Humid with Heat Index near 100 degrees.

The average low and high for the extended period is 63 and 81

JONATHAN YUHAS