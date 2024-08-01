Rain ending Today then Hot on Friday.

Heavy Rainfall Totals from T-Storms Wednesday evening and Rain Today range from 1″ to 3″ across the Twin Cities and the rest of central and southern Minnesota with some spots in central Minnesota seeing +3″ amounts and up to 5″ Rain amounts from Owatonna to Red Wing and Lake City. Small Creeks and Streams will be Flooded and remain high with a faster than average current into the Weekend.

Rain with some Thunder will continue in the Twin Cities into the early afternoon but become Lighter and more Isolated after 2 p.m. then Clearing Skies after 5 p.m. Additional Rainfall Few Small Harmless Funnels possible Today due to the counterclockwise spin in the atmosphere over the area Today.

Highs Today in the Twin Cities will occur around 6 p.m. in the low to mid 70s with Muggy Dew Point temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Clear Skies and Light Winds Tonight with areas of Patchy Dense Fog and lows in the mid 60s by the 6:00 a.m. Friday sunrise.

Hazy Sunshine, Humid and Hot on Friday with highs around 90 degrees and heat index values in the low 90s with West-Northwest Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Clear Skies Friday night and Muggy with areas of Patchy Dense Fog and lows around 70 degrees by Saturday morning.

Hazy, Hot and Humid on Saturday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees then Partly Cloudy Saturday night with Isolated T-Storms possible by Sunday morning along with lows in the upper 60s.

Partly Cloudy on Sunday with Spotty T-Storms possible especially before Noon. Highs Sunday in the low 80s and lows by Monday morning in the mid 60s.

Right now Monday August 5 is looking Wet and Cooler with Periods of Rain and T-Storms and highs in the low to mid 70s. JONATHAN YUHAS