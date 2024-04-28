Rain developing over Minnesota today – Chris

Sunday starts with clouds and a few spotty showers, then heavier rounds of rain move in for the afternoon and evening. It won’t rain the entire time, but there will be periods of moderate to heavy rain, then periods of drizzle or just cloudy skies. Highs will be around 50.

Monday will be cooler with a few spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the 40s for most. Partly cloudy skies return Tuesday, and highs should reach the lower 70s. There is, however, a chance of showers and storms Tuesday night and into Wednesday, and some could be strong or severe. Mild, though unsettled weather remains until the end of the week. Temperatures will remain mild, though below average by Friday and Saturday.