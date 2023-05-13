Rain continues Saturday night through Sunday morning

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for May 13, 2023 from KSTP Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of south-central and southwest Minnesota Saturday night through early Sunday.

More rain is pushing into the Twin Cities for Saturday evening. It becomes widespread closer to sunset, and continues through most of the night. Scattered thunderstorms are possible in southern Minnesota, leading to some locally heavy rain. Cities south of Glencoe and west of Owatonna have picked up 1-2” of rain so far, and another 1-3” if possible overnight. Those are the places that will likely see some water-covered roadways late tonight into Sunday morning. As always, never drive across water-covered roads, especially at night. Find another route to get where you need to go.

Light rain continues from the Twin Cities to the south through mid-morning Sunday. If you are going out for a Mother’s Day breakfast, you will still need an umbrella. If it’s a late brunch or lunch, rain will be done in the metro, and the sun should start to come out. Highs Sunday stay in the upper 60s and low 70s. Monday and Tuesday are as good as it gets in the warm months in Minnesota! Expect a lot of sun with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A clipper low will bring another chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday, followed by cooler temperatures late in the week.