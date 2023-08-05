Rain chances go up, temperatures go down Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for August 5, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

After a few spotty downpours this morning, the remainder of Saturday has been dry in the Twin Cities. That continues this evening, just expect more clouds streaming in from the west. If you are in southwest or western Minnesota, scattered rain and storms likely keep you inside this evening. Overnight, some of that rain will push east toward the I-35 corridor. Sunday remains the wetter day this weekend, however, the chances of heavy rain are shifting a little farther south. Expect on and off rain, and maybe a couple rumbles of thunder in the Twin Cities. Places closer to the Minnesota River Valley have a better shot at seeing more widespread rain, more storms, and potentially heavy rain totals.

Highs stay near or below average through the upcoming week. The rain on Sunday will hold highs in the mid 70s in the Twin Cities, and likely in the 60s for some locations in southwest and southern Minnesota. Temperatures likely stay in the low 80s throughout the remainder of the week. Scattered rain and storm chances are in the forecast Wednesday, and again on Friday.