Rain and temps in 50s for Twin Cities Today while Ice Storm will likely cause impossible Travel in far western Minnesota and northern Minnesota. Blizzard Conditions for South Dakota and Nebraska.

MSP Forecast Monday December 25, 2023. Jonathan Yuhas KSTP Meteorologist

Twin Cities had a Record High of 55 degrees on December 24 breaking old Record of 46 degrees set in 1957. The Record High for Today ( 12/25 ) in the Twin Cities is 51 degrees set in 1922 and expected High Today is 52 degrees ( average high is 26 degrees ).

Rain will fall Today along a line from Duluth to St.Cloud to Fairmont to Des Moines,IA and all points east including the Twin Cities, Mankato, Albert Lea, Austin, Rochester, La Crosse,WI, Madison,WI., Milwaukee,WI. Chicago,IL., Moline,IL., Des Moines,IA., Mason City, IA. and Waterloo,IA.

Freezing Rain will cause Ice Accumulations on outside surfaces and roads and may weigh down power lines causing power outages in areas along a line from the Worthington, Sioux Falls,SD. area and northeast through eastern South Dakota into western and northern Minnesota including Willmar, Morris, Alexandria, Fergus Falls, Detroit Lakes, Moorhead, Bemidji, International Falls and the Fargo,ND/Grand Forks, ND areas.

Twin Cities Travel by Interstate Today.

I-35 North to Duluth – Mainly Rain with Freezing Rain Duluth area late tonight with temps in 40s and 50s.

I-35 South to Des Moines – Rain with temps in 40s and 50s.

I-94 East to Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago – Rain with temps in the 50s.

I-94 Northwest to Alexandria and Fargo – Mainly Rain Twin Cities to Alexandria then Freezing Rain Alexandria to Fargo.

Blizzard Conditions with Heavy Snow and +45 mph Winds expected Today into Tuesday from Jamestown, ND south through South Dakota and into Nebraska and northwest Kansas.

Twin Cities will see 1″ to 2″ of Rain which may lead to some Spot Flooding. Patchy Dense Fog will also limit visibility especially in northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

TODAY: ( Christmas Day )

Cloudy with Gusty Winds and Periods of Rain along with Fog. Chance for Rain is 100%.

HIGH: 52 Degrees. ( Record 51 set in 1922 )

Wind: East at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Fog and Rain. Chance for Rain is 100%.

LOW: 40 Degrees.

Wind: East at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy with Periods of Rain along with Fog in the Morning then Rain and Snow Showers in the afternoon but No Snow Accumulation. Peeks of Sun possible after 3 p.m. Chance for Rain in the morning is 100% and Rain and Snow Showers in the afternoon is 100%.

HIGH: 40 Degrees.

Wind: South at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: ( FULL MOON )

LOW: 32 Degrees.

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

WEDNESDAY……………………..37 / 30 Cloudy with Light Snow Showers in the AM then Decreasing Clouds in the afternoon. Any Snow Accumulation just Trace amounts. Chance for AM Light Snow is 40%

THURSDAY………………………..38 / 26 AM Patchy Fog then Sunny.

FRIDAY…………………………….37 / 25 Mainly Sunny.

SATURDAY………………………..34 / 28 Partly Cloudy with Light Snow ( Snow Accumulations less than 1″) possible in the late afternoon & evening. Chance for Light Snow in the afternoon & evening is 40%.

SUNDAY..(New Year’s Eve)…..33 / 21 Cloudy with Light Snow in the AM ( Snow Accumulations less than 1″ ) then Partly Cloudy in the PM. Chance for AM Light Snow is 40%. Weather for New Year’s Eve will be Partly Cloudy with New Year’s Eve Midnight temps in the upper 20s.

The average low and high for the extended period is 12 and 26 degrees.

Metro Area Climate Data for Today.

Average High….26

Average Low…..12

Record High……51 set in 1922

Record Low……-39 Below set in 1879

Sunrise:…..……7:49 a.m.

Sunset:………..4:37 p.m.

