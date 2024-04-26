Rain and T-Storms through the Weekend.

Waves of Showers and T-Storms likely in the Twin Cities this afternoon, evening and right into Saturday morning. Rain could be Heavy at times and Hail is possible with some of the T-Storms overnight. Winds will be Gusty Today from the Southeast at 15 to 30 mph and temperatures will be in the mid 50s this afternoon and low to mid 50s overnight with areas of Patchy Fog developing.

T-Storms Saturday morning then Mainly Cloudy and Breezy during the late morning and afternoon hours on Saturday with temps in the mid 60s and Southwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. Rain and T-Storms become more widespread Saturday night into Sunday morning. 1″ to 3″ of Rain will fall in most areas around the Twin Cities between Now and sunrise Monday.

TODAY:

Cloudy and Windy with Showers and T-Storms. Chance for Showers and T-Storms is 100%.

HIGH: 56 Degrees.

Wind: Southeast at 15 to 30 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy Skies and Breezy with Rain and T-Storms ( Hail and Heavy downpours ) Chance for Rain and T-Storms is 100%.

LOW: 54 Degrees.

Wind: South at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY:

Cloudy and Windy with Periods of Rain and Thunder – Rain could be Heavy at Times. Chance for Rain and Thunder is 100%.

HIGH: 66 Degrees.

Wind: Southwest at 10 to 15 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 50 Degrees. ( Rain, Thunder & Fog )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

SUNDAY………………58 / 50 Cloudy & Cooler with Rain & T-Storms. Chance for Rain & T-Storms is 100%.

MONDAY…………….54 / 45 Cloudy & Cool with Scattered Rain Showers. Chance for Scattered Rain Showers is 90%.

TUESDAY…………….74 / 54 AM Fog otherwise Sunny & Warmer.

WEDNESDAY……….70 / 50 Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers & T-Storms. Chance for Spotty Showers & T-Storms is 30%.

THURSDAY…………..64 / 46 Partly Cloudy with Spotty T-Showers in the afternoon. Chance for Spotty T-Showers in the afternoon is 50%.

The average low and high for the extended period is 44 and 63 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS