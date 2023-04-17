Rain and snow are done, for now…Ken says

Good Monday morning!

Well, after all of that…only 0.6” of snow fell all day long on Sunday. That half inch of snow or so on Sunday brought the season total up to 90.3”.

The 90.3” of snow is still only good for third place for all-time winter snow totals.

The snow is over for now and the sun will be back today and Tuesday.

An area of rain will move toward the area on Wednesday and last into Thursday.

By Friday a few rain and snow showers are possible and they may last into the start of the weekend on Saturday.

The best day of the weekend for outside activities will be on Sunday. Warm? No, but it will be sunny and drier.

Have a great day!

Ken