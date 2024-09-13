Rain AM Saturday & Warm Temps continue.

The remains of Tropical Storm Francine will push Clouds up into the Twin Cities this afternoon approaching from the southeast meaning skies will gradually become Mostly Cloudy after 3 p.m. Today but it will still be Warm and Muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s and dew point temperatures in the low 60s. Cloudy Tonight with Isolated Showers and T-Storms possible after 3 a.m. along with Cloudy Skies and Patchy Fog along with lows in the mid 60s. Winds Today from the Southeast at 10 to 15 mph and South at 5 mph Tonight.

Showers and T-Storms will likely move through the Twin Cities Saturday between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. especially in the east Metro and areas of western Wisconsin. Some of the T-Storms could produce some brief Heavy Downpours of Rain. Saturday in the late afternoon Showers and T-Storms will mainly be east and north of the Twin Cities with the Heaviest Rain along the north shore of Lake Superior from Duluth to Lutsen. Skies in the Twin Cities will be Cloudy into the early afternoon then Mix of Clouds and Sun in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s ( Humid ) and Winds from the Southeast at 10 to 15 mph. Partly Cloudy and Muggy Saturday night with areas of Patchy Fog and lows in the mid 60s by Sunday morning with Southeast Winds at 5 mph.

Patchy Fog Sunday morning otherwise Partly Cloudy with Humid Conditions, Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs in the mid 80s then Partly Cloudy Sunday night with Light Winds, Patchy Fog and temperatures falling into the mid 60s by Monday morning.

Partly Cloudy and Breezy on Monday with highs in the mid 80s then Spotty T-Storms possible Monday evening after 8 p.m. Patchy Fog and lows by Tuesday morning in the mid to upper 60s.

Patchy Fog Tuesday morning otherwise Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Warm, Humid and Breezy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Thursday will continue to be Warm and Humid with Hazy Sunshine and Scattered T-Storms in the late afternoon and evening hours and some of the T-Storms especially Thursday evening could be Strong to Severe. Highs will be in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. JONATHAN YUHAS