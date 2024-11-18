Rain late this afternoon through Tuesday, colder Tuesday afternoon through end of the week

Sunshine this morning in the Twin Cities will fade away to cloudy skies after the noon hour then rain will approach from the south after 3 p.m. but may hold off in north metro north of downtown areas until 4 p.m. Widespread rain likely tonight with some thunder possible as well – rainfall amounts close to 1″ in most areas of the Twin Cities and surrounding areas from this Monday afternoon through 6 am Tuesday. Rain will taper off to light rain showers Tuesday morning and a period of lighter winds Tuesday morning before colder air with gusty west-southwest Winds at 15-30 mph arrives Tuesday afternoon and scattered rain showers re-developing Tuesday afternoon mixing with some snow by late Tuesday evening into Wednesday – any snow accumulation would be a dusting into Wednesday morning with few inches of snow possible from Alexandria to the North Dakota border.

Temperatures will climb into the low 50s this afternoon and hold steady around 50 degrees tonight into Tuesday morning with east winds at 10-20 mph this afternoon then east-southeast 5-15 mph Tuesday morning. Highs Tuesday will occur before the noon hour in the low 50s then temperatures falling into the low 40s by 5pm Tuesday with gusty west-southwest winds at 15-30 mph.

Below average temperatures mainly in the 30s the rest of the week into the weekend with some rain/snow possible by Sunday evening. JONATHAN YUHAS