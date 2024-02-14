Rain after 2pm then Rain/Snow Mix by 4pm and all Snow after 6pm with 1″ to 3″ & some 4″ Snow Amounts in Twin Cities.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY 3pm Today to 3am Thursday includes Twin Cities (1″-4″ Snow)

Sunshine will fade to Clouds around the Noon hour but Mild temperatures in the low 40s can be expected before Rain moves into the Metro after 2pm. Rain will Mix with Snow by 4pm and by 6pm temps will fall into low 30s with Rain changing to all Snow by 6pm then tapering off by 2 a.m. Thursday. 1″ to 3″ of Snow expected with some 3″-4″ amounts in Scott and Dakota Counties.

Colder and Gusty Winds Thursday through Friday with Colder Highs in the 20s Thursday and Friday to near 30 degrees Saturday with Wind-Chills from 10 to 15 degrees. Sunshine and Warmer Sunday with Lighter Winds and highs in upper 30s then low 40s on Monday.

TODAY: ( Valentine’s Day )

Increasing Clouds with Drizzle and Rain developing after 2 p.m. then Mixing with Snow after 4 p.m. and Changing to all Snow after 6 p.m. – Heavy Bursts of Snow possible 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Snow Accumulations of 1″ to 2″ in north Metro and 2″ to 3″ inside 494/694 Loop and 3″ to 4″ in south Metro south of Minnesota River from Shakopee to Burnsville to River Falls, Wisconsin and points south.

HIGH: 42 Degrees.

Wind: West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy with Snow tapering to Flurries after 1 a.m. Thursday.

LOW: 23 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills near 15 degrees )

Wind: North at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy with Cold Gusty Winds.

HIGH: 27 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills near 15 degrees )

Wind: Northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

LOW: 13 Degrees. ( Wind-Chills near 5 degrees )

TWIN CITIES METRO OUTLOOK:

FRIDAY………………21 / 14 Mainly Cloudy, Cold & Windy. ( Wind-Chill 13 degrees )

SATURDAY………..30 / 22 Partly Cloudy with Cold Gusty Winds. ( Wind-Chill 25 degrees )

SUNDAY……………38 / 29 Sunny & Warmer with Lighter Winds.

MONDAY…………..42 / 31 Sunny to Partly Cloudy.

TUESDAY…………..44 / 30 AM Fog then Partly Cloudy.

The average low and high for the extended period is 14 and 30 degrees.

JONATHAN YUHAS