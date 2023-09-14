Rain, a few storms, possible Thursday night into Friday

Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for September 14, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A line of rain and storms is slowly pushing across Minnesota tonight. There could be some locally heavy rain and small hail north and west of St. Cloud through sunset tonight. In the Twin Cities, some rain is possible in the north and west metro after sunset, but most of the rain will arrive overnight. Scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder continue into Friday morning. We get a break from the rain mid-morning through most of the afternoon, and then a second cold front swings through the state late in the day. Spotty downpours and storms are possible around the evening commute Friday, but most should stay dry.

Temperatures drop into the seasonable low and mid 70s this weekend. We get some beautiful late summer weather in Minnesota and Wisconsin! The pattern shifts more summer-like through the first half of next week. Highs are back in the low and mid 80s, and a few afternoon storms are possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.