Rain, a few storms, move into the Twin Cities late Wednesday

Here’s your Wednesday evening forecast for May 15, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Rain and a few thunderstorms continue to move across southwest Minnesota before sunset Wednesday. There is a lot of spin in the atmosphere, so a couple of those thunderstorms could produce brief funnel clouds. These cold air funnels rarely reach to the ground. If you are west of a Mankato to Willmar to Alexandria line, you could see some of the clouds spinning. After sunset, the chances of funnel clouds are done.

The rain should reach the west metro around sunset, and push across the Twin Cities through midnight. No severe weather or heavy rain is expected, but you could hear some rumbles of thunder as you are getting to bed. By Thursday morning, any rain should be very light, scattered, and northeast of the Twin Cities. Sun gradually breaks through the clouds Thursday afternoon, with highs in the low 70s. Friday and Saturday are the warmest days in this forecast. Highs both days reach the upper 70s and low 80s.

On Saturday, we start a busy stretch of weather, with rain and thunderstorms possible every day. The jet stream will be pointed out of the southwest, and moving quickly. A series of waves ripple along the jet stream, through the Plains and Great Lakes. This is why there is at least some chance for rain every day between Saturday and Tuesday. However, since these waves are moving fast, getting an exact timing on the rain is difficult more than a day or two in advance. On the flip side, since they are moving fast, it will not mean an all day rain.