Rain, a few storms linger through Monday night and Tuesday

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for September 25, 2023 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Rain and a few storms are becoming more widespread across the Twin Cities late Monday. Expect light to steady rain for the remainder of the evening, then turning more scattered overnight. Another half inch to an inch of rain is possible this this round. On Tuesday, this upper-level low slowly pushes farther south. More scattered showers develop Tuesday afternoon, mainly from I-94 to the south. By Wednesday, we should finally dry out, but we keep the clouds for another day or two.

When all is said and done, this system will have been over Minnesota for about 5 days. There is going to be a big change coming for the end of the week. A front stalls in northern Minnesota by the weekend, and south winds push highs into the low 80s across most of the state. The closer you are to that front up north, the better chances you have at seeing a few showers and storms. Chance for rain in the Twin Cities are very low Saturday and Sunday.